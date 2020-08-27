Orient Beverages reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes soar at Orient Electric Ltd counter
Orient Paper decline after dismal Q1 performance
Tata Consumer Products to acquire PepsiCo's stake in NourishCo Beverages
Orient Abrasives standalone net profit declines 61.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Orient Abrasives standalone net profit declines 7.45% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 21.44% to Rs 17.30 croreNet loss of Orient Beverages reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.44% to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 82.70% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 84.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.3022.02 -21 84.2377.27 9 OPM %-5.612.36 -3.006.22 - PBDT-0.990.53 PL 2.514.65 -46 PBT-1.440.16 PL 0.953.09 -69 NP-1.190.09 PL 0.412.37 -83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU