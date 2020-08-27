Tijaria Polypipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Metalloys reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Unistar Multimedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Shri Kalyan Holdings standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the June 2020 quarter
MPF Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Allied Computers International (Asia) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 85.63% to Rs 3.15 croreNet loss of Tijaria Polypipes reported to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.63% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.1521.92 -86 OPM %-20.9516.47 -PBDT-1.941.70 PL PBT-3.030.42 PL NP-3.030.43 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU