Svam Software reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Reported sales nilSvam Software reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales03.11 -100 OPM %0-0.32 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
