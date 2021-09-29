SVP Global invests Rs 100 cr in new technical textiles facility at Jhalawar

SVP Global Ventures is investing Rs 100 crore in setting up a 4,375 MT per annum green-field facility for technical textiles at Jhalawar, Rajasthan. The company plans to manufacture protective uniforms and functional garments, medical textile, mobil tech, anti-odour and antibacterial knitted fabric for medical and cosmetic uses in apparel and expand gradually in other products.

The company plans to commence commercial production in 12 to 15 months.

Technical Textiles is a high-tech and innovation driven industry which is steadily gaining ground in India. Technical textiles are functional fabrics that have applications across various industries including automobiles, civil engineering, construction, agriculture, healthcare, industrial safety and waste management among others.

