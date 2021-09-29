SVP Global invests Rs 100 cr in new technical textiles facility at Jhalawar

-
ALSO READ
SVP Global Ventures commissions mega textile plant in Oman
Board of SVP Global Ventures decides to hive off unit for step-down subsidiary
SVP Global Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 38.26 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Trident hits the roof after strong production update
Ruby Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
SVP Global Ventures is investing Rs 100 crore in setting up a 4,375 MT per annum green-field facility for technical textiles at Jhalawar, Rajasthan. The company plans to manufacture protective uniforms and functional garments, medical textile, mobil tech, anti-odour and antibacterial knitted fabric for medical and cosmetic uses in apparel and expand gradually in other products.
The company plans to commence commercial production in 12 to 15 months.
Technical Textiles is a high-tech and innovation driven industry which is steadily gaining ground in India. Technical textiles are functional fabrics that have applications across various industries including automobiles, civil engineering, construction, agriculture, healthcare, industrial safety and waste management among others.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU