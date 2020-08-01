SVP Global Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 209.83% to Rs 296.26 crore

Net loss of SVP Global Ventures reported to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 209.83% to Rs 296.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.62% to Rs 51.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.51% to Rs 1355.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1348.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

