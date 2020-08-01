Arihant Superstructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 85.07% to Rs 8.50 croreNet loss of Arihant Superstructures reported to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.07% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.5056.92 -85 OPM %-3.6517.34 -PBDT-6.563.03 PL PBT-7.082.55 PL NP-6.190.40 PL
