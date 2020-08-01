JUST IN
SVP Global Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 211.05% to Rs 28.43 crore

Net loss of SVP Global Ventures reported to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 211.05% to Rs 28.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.55% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.12% to Rs 79.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales28.439.14 211 79.64104.95 -24 OPM %0.1457.99 -17.4923.38 - PBDT-1.471.80 PL 7.8016.67 -53 PBT-3.421.24 PL 0.379.37 -96 NP-3.560.81 PL 0.048.94 -100

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 16:31 IST

