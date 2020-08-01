JUST IN
Business Standard

Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.16 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.04% to Rs 11.62 crore

Net Loss of Balkrishna Paper Mills reported to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.04% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 46.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.6246.55 -75 OPM %-42.00-10.74 -PBDT-6.80-7.88 14 PBT-8.39-9.51 12 NP-8.16-9.99 18

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 16:31 IST

