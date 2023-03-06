Volumes jump at Mahanagar Gas Ltd counter

Mahanagar Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 1.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10931 shares

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 March 2023.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 1.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10931 shares. The stock increased 6.88% to Rs.968.95. Volumes stood at 19140 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd notched up volume of 53332 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18482 shares. The stock rose 2.22% to Rs.237.00. Volumes stood at 22269 shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd notched up volume of 28668 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10240 shares. The stock rose 7.63% to Rs.254.65. Volumes stood at 7521 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd saw volume of 6074 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2817 shares. The stock increased 2.34% to Rs.1,129.00. Volumes stood at 5354 shares in the last session.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 7671 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3815 shares. The stock rose 8.43% to Rs.992.50. Volumes stood at 1058 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)