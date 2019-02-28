Swan Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
-
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, Max India Ltd and Centrum Capital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 February 2019.
Swan Energy Ltd crashed 5.63% to Rs 119.05 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 53889 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 3.59% to Rs 123.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29 lakh shares in the past one month.
Endurance Technologies Ltd lost 3.36% to Rs 1297.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8861 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4099 shares in the past one month.
Max India Ltd slipped 3.29% to Rs 69. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.
Centrum Capital Ltd shed 3.10% to Rs 31.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67254 shares in the past one month.
