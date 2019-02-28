Volumes spurt at Linde India Ltd counter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Linde India Ltd notched up volume of 6.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75050 shares

Zydus Wellness Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Vinati Organics Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 February 2019.

Linde India Ltd notched up volume of 6.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75050 shares. The stock rose 3.59% to Rs.483.10. Volumes stood at 3.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd notched up volume of 78876 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12465 shares. The stock slipped 1.35% to Rs.1,243.40. Volumes stood at 52894 shares in the last session.

CARE Ratings Ltd witnessed volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30095 shares. The stock increased 0.84% to Rs.970.00. Volumes stood at 28361 shares in the last session.

Vinati Organics Ltd clocked volume of 99174 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18137 shares. The stock lost 3.51% to Rs.1,410.25. Volumes stood at 35806 shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd witnessed volume of 9.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.87 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.87% to Rs.305.00. Volumes stood at 8.13 lakh shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 14:30 IST

