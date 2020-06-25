Swarna Securities standalone net profit rises 183.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Swarna Securities rose 183.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 83.87% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.010 0 0.010 0 OPM %-500.000 --2600.000 - PBDT0.200.10 100 0.700.39 79 PBT0.200.10 100 0.700.39 79 NP0.170.06 183 0.570.31 84
