Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 113.87% to Rs 9.56 croreNet Loss of Athena Global Technologies reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 113.87% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 86.64% to Rs 26.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.564.47 114 26.4114.15 87 OPM %3.661.57 -0.87-14.49 - PBDT0.310.55 -44 -0.77-0.28 -175 PBT-0.580.50 PL -4.27-0.53 -706 NP-1.03-0.27 -281 -5.74-1.27 -352
