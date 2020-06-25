JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

South West Pinnacle Exploration reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 113.87% to Rs 9.56 crore

Net Loss of Athena Global Technologies reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 113.87% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 86.64% to Rs 26.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.564.47 114 26.4114.15 87 OPM %3.661.57 -0.87-14.49 - PBDT0.310.55 -44 -0.77-0.28 -175 PBT-0.580.50 PL -4.27-0.53 -706 NP-1.03-0.27 -281 -5.74-1.27 -352

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 08:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU