Globalspace Technologies standalone net profit rises 519.48% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 167.34% to Rs 7.94 croreNet profit of Globalspace Technologies rose 519.48% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 167.34% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 251.30% to Rs 4.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 62.39% to Rs 24.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.942.97 167 24.9115.34 62 OPM %77.0834.34 -31.0340.87 - PBDT5.830.86 578 6.875.64 22 PBT5.990.66 808 5.402.00 170 NP4.770.77 519 4.041.15 251
