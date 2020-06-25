Globalspace Technologies standalone net profit rises 519.48% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 167.34% to Rs 7.94 crore

Net profit of Globalspace Technologies rose 519.48% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 167.34% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 251.30% to Rs 4.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 62.39% to Rs 24.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

7.942.9724.9115.3477.0834.3431.0340.875.830.866.875.645.990.665.402.004.770.774.041.15

