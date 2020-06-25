I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 78.09% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.24% to Rs 268.51 crore

Net profit of I G Petrochemicals declined 78.09% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.24% to Rs 268.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 313.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.13% to Rs 20.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.80% to Rs 1058.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1303.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

