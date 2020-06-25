I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 78.09% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.24% to Rs 268.51 croreNet profit of I G Petrochemicals declined 78.09% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.24% to Rs 268.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 313.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 82.13% to Rs 20.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.80% to Rs 1058.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1303.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales268.51313.08 -14 1058.581303.70 -19 OPM %5.9611.67 -6.7817.33 - PBDT13.7236.24 -62 62.09221.43 -72 PBT6.2829.32 -79 32.19194.96 -83 NP3.9618.07 -78 20.88116.85 -82
