Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.43% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.43% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.160.23 -30 OPM %81.25-17.39 -PBDT0.13-0.04 LP PBT0.13-0.04 LP NP0.13-0.04 LP
