Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.43% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.160.2381.25-17.390.13-0.040.13-0.040.13-0.04

