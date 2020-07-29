Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 396.39% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 15.96% in the December 2019 quarter
Russian MPs call for relaxing rules on Nazi symbols
India continues to fascinate me, says 'Pataal Lok' creator Sudip Sharma
Anushka Sharma-produced Amazon series Paatal Lok' to premiere on May 15
Anushka Sharma shares teaser of Amazon series
-
Sales rise 48.08% to Rs 17.00 croreNet profit of Swastika Investmart rose 396.39% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 48.08% to Rs 17.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.0011.48 48 OPM %34.9420.64 -PBDT5.251.35 289 PBT4.991.09 358 NP4.120.83 396
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU