Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 396.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 48.08% to Rs 17.00 crore

Net profit of Swastika Investmart rose 396.39% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 48.08% to Rs 17.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.17.0011.4834.9420.645.251.354.991.094.120.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)