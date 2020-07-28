JUST IN
Venlon Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 94.12% to Rs 1.32 crore

Net Loss of Venlon Enterprises reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 94.12% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 23.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 83.51% to Rs 3.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.320.68 94 3.3020.01 -84 OPM %36.36-302.94 --62.42-6.50 - PBDT-0.35-2.58 86 -2.81-3.09 9 PBT-0.91-2.69 66 -6.20-7.99 22 NP-0.91-7.63 88 -6.20-23.53 74

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 20:25 IST

