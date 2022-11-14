Switching Technologies Gunther reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.74% to Rs 2.70 croreNet Loss of Switching Technologies Gunther reported to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.74% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.703.13 -14 OPM %-78.52-78.59 -PBDT-1.78-2.10 15 PBT-1.80-2.12 15 NP-1.80-2.07 13
