Syncom Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 97.37% to Rs 0.32 croreNet Loss of Syncom Healthcare reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 97.37% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.3212.17 -97 OPM %-312.50-1.48 -PBDT-0.98-0.22 -345 PBT-1.50-0.79 -90 NP-1.50-0.79 -90
