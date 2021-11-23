Volumes soar at Vedanta Ltd counter

Vedanta Ltd clocked volume of 2986.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 281.36 lakh shares

Mahanagar Gas Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Atul Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 November 2021.

Vedanta Ltd clocked volume of 2986.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 281.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.66% to Rs.346.95. Volumes stood at 586.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd saw volume of 16.3 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.04% to Rs.940.60. Volumes stood at 5.54 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Guard Industries Ltd notched up volume of 11.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.02 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.52% to Rs.233.15. Volumes stood at 6 lakh shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 53.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.57% to Rs.514.15. Volumes stood at 18.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd clocked volume of 93253 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31991 shares. The stock gained 2.74% to Rs.8,590.00. Volumes stood at 45924 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)