Systematix Corporate Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.87% to Rs 8.94 croreNet Loss of Systematix Corporate Services reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.87% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.9411.90 -25 OPM %-1.5712.10 -PBDT-0.78-1.14 32 PBT-1.10-2.75 60 NP-1.13-3.08 63
