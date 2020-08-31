Karda Constructions standalone net profit declines 37.41% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 24.81% to Rs 16.21 crore

Net profit of Karda Constructions declined 37.41% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.81% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16.2121.56 -25 OPM %25.2936.60 -PBDT2.313.51 -34 PBT2.293.44 -33 NP1.742.78 -37

Mon, August 31 2020.

