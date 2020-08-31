Karda Constructions standalone net profit declines 37.41% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.81% to Rs 16.21 crore

Net profit of Karda Constructions declined 37.41% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.81% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.16.2121.5625.2936.602.313.512.293.441.742.78

