Apollo Micro Systems standalone net profit declines 71.34% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.19% to Rs 23.74 croreNet profit of Apollo Micro Systems declined 71.34% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.19% to Rs 23.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23.7444.12 -46 OPM %26.1225.07 -PBDT3.258.31 -61 PBT1.205.89 -80 NP0.963.35 -71
