Apollo Micro Systems standalone net profit declines 71.34% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.19% to Rs 23.74 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems declined 71.34% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.19% to Rs 23.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.23.7444.1226.1225.073.258.311.205.890.963.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)