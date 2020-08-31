JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Akar Auto Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.68 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit declines 29.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.11% to Rs 12.30 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils declined 29.03% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.11% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.3015.02 -18 OPM %4.966.06 -PBDT0.410.52 -21 PBT0.220.31 -29 NP0.220.31 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 07:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU