Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit declines 29.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.11% to Rs 12.30 croreNet profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils declined 29.03% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.11% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.3015.02 -18 OPM %4.966.06 -PBDT0.410.52 -21 PBT0.220.31 -29 NP0.220.31 -29
