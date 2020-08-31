Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit declines 29.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.11% to Rs 12.30 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils declined 29.03% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.11% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

