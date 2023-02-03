T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.33% to Rs 231.31 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network declined 55.09% to Rs 27.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 231.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 257.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.231.31257.9715.5833.2148.3293.5538.0182.5827.6261.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)