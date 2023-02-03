JUST IN
T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.33% to Rs 231.31 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network declined 55.09% to Rs 27.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 231.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 257.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales231.31257.97 -10 OPM %15.5833.21 -PBDT48.3293.55 -48 PBT38.0182.58 -54 NP27.6261.50 -55

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 14:51 IST

