T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 58.02% in the September 2022 quarter
Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 75.20% in the December 2022 quarter
Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter
Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.73% in the December 2022 quarter
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 75.86% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 10.33% to Rs 231.31 croreNet profit of T.V. Today Network declined 55.09% to Rs 27.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 231.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 257.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales231.31257.97 -10 OPM %15.5833.21 -PBDT48.3293.55 -48 PBT38.0182.58 -54 NP27.6261.50 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU