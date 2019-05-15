TajGVK Hotels & Resorts standalone net profit rises 38.96% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 87.04 croreNet profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 38.96% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 87.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.81% to Rs 24.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 316.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 288.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales87.0483.34 4 316.87288.25 10 OPM %25.3423.31 -21.8424.85 - PBDT23.3815.20 54 54.8349.28 11 PBT19.4010.91 78 38.1332.01 19 NP10.137.29 39 24.3221.00 16
