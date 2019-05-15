TajGVK Hotels & Resorts standalone net profit rises 38.96% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 87.04 crore

Net profit of rose 38.96% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 87.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.81% to Rs 24.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 316.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 288.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

87.0483.34316.87288.2525.3423.3121.8424.8523.3815.2054.8349.2819.4010.9138.1332.0110.137.2924.3221.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)