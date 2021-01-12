Talbros Automotive Components JV bags multi-year order from European car manufacturer

Talbros Automotive Components announced that its 50% JV Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems has received multi-year order from a Large European Car Manufacturer. The Order is for supplying BIW (Body in White design) parts.

The order supplies will begin in Q1FY22 from the JV Company's plant in Pune, Maharashtra.

The annual order value is estimated at Rs. 14.4 crore. The order value is estimated at approximately Rs. 92 crore over the life of the contract. No major investments will be required to fulfil this order as the JV Company has sufficient capacity.

