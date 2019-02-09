Taneja Aerospace & Aviation standalone net profit rises 363.83% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 363.83% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.696.88 26 OPM %45.3432.12 -PBDT2.941.25 135 PBT2.180.50 336 NP2.180.47 364

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:38 IST

