Taneja Aerospace & Aviation standalone net profit rises 363.83% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HAL subsidiary delivers helicopter structures for ALH Dhruv
Dassault Aviation says it decided to partner with Reliance Defence
Dassault wins French contract to upgrade the Rafale fighter
We have no role in selection of Reliance Defence for Rafale deal: Govt
It's double celebration time for Namish Taneja
-
Sales rise 26.31% to Rs 8.69 croreNet profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 363.83% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.696.88 26 OPM %45.3432.12 -PBDT2.941.25 135 PBT2.180.50 336 NP2.180.47 364
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU