Tata Metaliks standalone net profit declines 73.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.00% to Rs 876.98 crore

Net profit of Tata Metaliks declined 73.84% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 54.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.00% to Rs 876.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 644.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.876.98644.844.6715.4838.7196.9520.1381.0114.2954.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)