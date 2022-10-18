Tata Metaliks standalone net profit declines 73.84% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 36.00% to Rs 876.98 croreNet profit of Tata Metaliks declined 73.84% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 54.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.00% to Rs 876.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 644.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales876.98644.84 36 OPM %4.6715.48 -PBDT38.7196.95 -60 PBT20.1381.01 -75 NP14.2954.62 -74
