JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit rises 784.12% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tata Metaliks standalone net profit declines 73.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.00% to Rs 876.98 crore

Net profit of Tata Metaliks declined 73.84% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 54.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.00% to Rs 876.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 644.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales876.98644.84 36 OPM %4.6715.48 -PBDT38.7196.95 -60 PBT20.1381.01 -75 NP14.2954.62 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 08:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU