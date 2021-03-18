Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 633.74 points or 2.38% at 25956.21 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 7.36%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 5%),Majesco Ltd (down 4.99%),NIIT Ltd (down 4.84%),3i Infotech Ltd (down 4.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 4.46%), Hind Rectifiers Ltd (down 4.02%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 3.78%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 3.64%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 3.64%).

On the other hand, Aptech Ltd (up 2.99%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 2.37%), and Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 1.77%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 376.9 or 0.76% at 49424.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.45 points or 0.74% at 14612.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 268.52 points or 1.3% at 20445.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 59.09 points or 0.87% at 6744.92.

On BSE,848 shares were trading in green, 2026 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

