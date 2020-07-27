Tarmat standalone net profit rises 1115.91% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 509.69% to Rs 135.84 croreNet profit of Tarmat rose 1115.91% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 509.69% to Rs 135.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1114.04% to Rs 6.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 143.85% to Rs 233.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales135.8422.28 510 233.1295.60 144 OPM %6.356.64 -4.70-19.96 - PBDT7.180.64 1022 9.561.40 583 PBT6.950.47 1379 8.830.71 1144 NP5.350.44 1116 6.920.57 1114
