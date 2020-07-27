Tarmat standalone net profit rises 1115.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 509.69% to Rs 135.84 crore

Net profit of Tarmat rose 1115.91% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 509.69% to Rs 135.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1114.04% to Rs 6.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 143.85% to Rs 233.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

