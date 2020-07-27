HSIL reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Futuristic Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Magma Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 35.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Cochin Minerals & Rutile reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Lakshmi Machine Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 42.70% to Rs 251.55 croreNet loss of HSIL reported to Rs 17.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.70% to Rs 251.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 439.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales251.55439.00 -43 OPM %9.7316.83 -PBDT9.1959.10 -84 PBT-26.3022.23 PL NP-17.3514.34 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU