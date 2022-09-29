SVP Global Textiles Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd, CMI Ltd, Pioneer Distilleries Ltd and Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2022.

SVP Global Textiles Ltd tumbled 12.25% to Rs 30.8 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20738 shares in the past one month.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd crashed 7.76% to Rs 49.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16714 shares in the past one month.

CMI Ltd lost 7.29% to Rs 18.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23728 shares in the past one month.

Pioneer Distilleries Ltd shed 7.17% to Rs 160.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1123 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd slipped 6.86% to Rs 292.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 139 shares in the past one month.

