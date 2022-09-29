Aarti Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Asian Paints Ltd, JSW Holdings Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd and Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 September 2022.

Asian Paints Ltd, JSW Holdings Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd and Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 September 2022.

Aarti Industries Ltd tumbled 5.81% to Rs 735.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 80711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51281 shares in the past one month.

Asian Paints Ltd crashed 4.79% to Rs 3400. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98382 shares in the past one month.

JSW Holdings Ltd lost 4.47% to Rs 4161.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1071 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd plummeted 4.09% to Rs 513.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43354 shares in the past one month.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd slipped 3.98% to Rs 2587.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22562 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18941 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)