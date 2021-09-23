Tata Comm recognized as a Growth and Innovation Leader in APAC Managed SD-WAN services market

-
Tata Communications announced that Frost & Sullivan in its report, Frost Radar 2021 has honoured the Company with the title of 'Growth and Innovation leader' and overall 'leader' position in the APAC Region for managed SD-WAN services market. The report focuses on leading telco providers that have full-fledged managed SD-WAN offerings in the market.
Frost Radar report states that Tata Communications caters to the growing need for SD-WAN through its comprehensive portfolio by providing a multi-vendor, network-agnostic managed services model.
Tata Communications has built capabilities to enhance its customer experience by offering a dedicated team that can review SD-WAN deployments, and take corrective measures as required. Customers have access to the virtual lab for on-demand proof of concepts, demonstrations, and SD-WAN testing. To further enhance SD-WAN capabilities and meet evolving customer needs, Tata Communications has been investing in Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning, natural language processing, network function proximity services, and universal customer premise equipment.
