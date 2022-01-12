Volumes soar at Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd counter

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd recorded volume of 29.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.73 lakh shares

Sequent Scientific Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 January 2022.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd recorded volume of 29.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.73 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.97% to Rs.200.95. Volumes stood at 2.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Sequent Scientific Ltd registered volume of 126.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.53% to Rs.181.90. Volumes stood at 11.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 16.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.09% to Rs.719.00. Volumes stood at 1.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd clocked volume of 37.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.48% to Rs.473.15. Volumes stood at 13.52 lakh shares in the last session.

AIA Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18101 shares. The stock rose 0.89% to Rs.1,842.50. Volumes stood at 10167 shares in the last session.

