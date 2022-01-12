Oriental Trimex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd and Alankit Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 January 2022.

Oriental Trimex Ltd crashed 9.94% to Rs 13.05 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd lost 9.93% to Rs 18.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 9.41% to Rs 88.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29735 shares in the past one month.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd fell 8.26% to Rs 25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alankit Ltd pared 8.25% to Rs 18.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

