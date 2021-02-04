Tata Elxsi announces voluntary withdrawal of ICRA ratings

Tata Elxsi announced that at the request of the company, ICRA have withdrawn the long-term rating of [ICRA]AA with Stable outlook and short-term rating of [ICRA]A1+ assigned to the Company's Rs. 55.00 crore borrowing programme.

It may be noted that the Company had voluntarily requested for such withdrawal as the Company is not utilising the above borrowing programme from its bankers.

The Bankers have also given necessary concurrence to the withdrawal of the above ratings.

