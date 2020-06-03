Tata Elxsi Ltd increases 1.7%

Tata Elxsi Ltd is quoting at Rs 833.5, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.97% in last one year as compared to a 15.81% slide in NIFTY and a 10.47% slide in the Nifty IT.

Tata Elxsi Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 833.5, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 10121.4. The Sensex is at 34262.65, up 1.29%. Tata Elxsi Ltd has gained around 8.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Elxsi Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14422.4, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.94 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

