J A Finance standalone net profit declines 39.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of J A Finance declined 39.29% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

