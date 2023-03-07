JUST IN
J A Finance standalone net profit declines 39.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of J A Finance declined 39.29% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.580.57 2 OPM %29.3131.58 -PBDT0.170.18 -6 PBT0.170.18 -6 NP0.170.28 -39

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 07:35 IST

