SPS Steels Rolling Mills standalone net profit rises 4025.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.63% to Rs 369.69 crore

Net profit of SPS Steels Rolling Mills rose 4025.00% to Rs 51.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.63% to Rs 369.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 316.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales369.69316.97 17 OPM %13.840.39 -PBDT51.151.24 4025 PBT51.151.24 4025 NP51.151.24 4025

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 07:35 IST

