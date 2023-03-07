SPS Steels Rolling Mills standalone net profit rises 4025.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.63% to Rs 369.69 crore

Net profit of SPS Steels Rolling Mills rose 4025.00% to Rs 51.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.63% to Rs 369.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 316.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.369.69316.9713.840.3951.151.2451.151.2451.151.24

