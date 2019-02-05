JUST IN
Tata Investment Corporation standalone net profit declines 23.51% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 10.75% to Rs 25.25 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation declined 23.51% to Rs 15.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 10.75% to Rs 25.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.2528.29 -11 OPM %74.0687.66 -PBDT18.7224.80 -25 PBT18.7024.78 -25 NP15.0619.69 -24

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 14:54 IST

