Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 36.52 points or 2.56% at 1465.41 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.76%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 2.21%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.81%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.03%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HFCL Ltd (up 0.6%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.16%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.58%), ITI Ltd (down 1.41%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.12%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 330.5 or 0.67% at 49253.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 85.9 points or 0.59% at 14509.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 83.85 points or 0.44% at 18798.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 35.58 points or 0.56% at 6306.96.

On BSE,878 shares were trading in green, 1324 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

