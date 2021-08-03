Tata Motors achieves domestic sales of 51,981 units in July 2021

Tata Motors sales in the domestic & international market for July 2021 stood at 54,119 units, compared to 27,711 units during July 2020.

The company achieved total domestic sales of 51,981 units in July 2021 compared to 43,704 units in June 2021 and 27,024 units in July 2020, registering a m-o-m growth 19% and a y-o-y growth of 92%.

Total domestic sales include sale of commercial vehicles at 21,796 units and sale of passenger vehicles at 30,185 units.

Domestic commercial vehicles registered m-o-m growth of 11% and y-o-y growth of 81% in July 2021. Meanwhile, domestic passenger vehicles registered m-o-m growth of 25% and y-o-y growth of 101% in July 2021.

Commercial vehicle exports stood at 2052 units in July 2021, registering a m-o-m de-growth of 18% and y-o-y growth of 204%.

