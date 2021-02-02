Volumes soar at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Finolex Industries Ltd clocked volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 20.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6407 shares

Finolex Industries Ltd clocked volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 20.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6407 shares. The stock gained 8.65% to Rs.644.00. Volumes stood at 10789 shares in the last session.

PVR Ltd clocked volume of 9.18 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.83% to Rs.1,537.60. Volumes stood at 1.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 13.57 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.10% to Rs.36.80. Volumes stood at 2.08 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd registered volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28684 shares. The stock rose 4.03% to Rs.127.70. Volumes stood at 63877 shares in the last session.

Suzlon Energy Ltd saw volume of 171.74 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45.33 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.00% to Rs.6.61. Volumes stood at 27.93 lakh shares in the last session.

