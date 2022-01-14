Tata Motors global wholesales rise 2% YoY in Q3

-
The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were 2,85,445 units, higher by 2%, as compared to Q3 FY21.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY22 were at 1,02,772 units, higher by 14%, over Q3 FY21.
Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3 FY22 were at 1,82,673 units, lower by 3% as compared to Q3 FY21.
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 83,110 vehicles.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
On a consolidated basis, Tata Motors' net loss stood at Rs 4,476.61 crore in Q2 FY22 as against net loss of Rs 343.28 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales grew 14.4% to Rs 60,435.92 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
The scrip shed 0.38% to currently trade at Rs 510 on the BSE.
