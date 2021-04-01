Volumes soar at Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd counter

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 8.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares

V-Mart Retail Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 April 2021.

V-Mart Retail Ltd registered volume of 96644 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17478 shares. The stock rose 0.52% to Rs.2,800.00. Volumes stood at 24926 shares in the last session.

Sunteck Realty Ltd notched up volume of 8.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.89% to Rs.282.90. Volumes stood at 3.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 1.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55340 shares. The stock rose 8.41% to Rs.3,262.50. Volumes stood at 41983 shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 44.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.45 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.43% to Rs.569.40. Volumes stood at 10.21 lakh shares in the last session.

