Coal India gains after coal offtake rises over 11% YoY in March

Coal India rose 1.38% to Rs 132.20 after the company's coal offtake increased 11.9% to 59.7 million tons in March 2021 as against 53.4 million tons in March 2020.

The company's coal production, however, declined by 3.8% to 81.2 million tons in March 2021 as against 84.4 million tons in March 2020.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

The PSU miner posted a 21.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,084.10 crore on 0.7% increase in net sales to Rs 21,708.27 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

