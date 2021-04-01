Ashok Leyland gains after robust sales in March

Ashok Leyland gained 3.35% to Rs 117.25 after the company's total sales (domestic+exports) stood at 17,231 units in March 2021, up 710% over 2126 units sold in March 2020.

The company's total domestic sales surged 809% to 15,761 units in March 2021 compared with 1,734 units in March 2020.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

The company's consolidated net profit tanked 32.9% to Rs 38.32 crore on a 15.2% rise in net sales to Rs 5,928.15 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

