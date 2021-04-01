Ashok Leyland gains after robust sales in March

-
ALSO READ
Ashok Leyland gains after Feb sales rises 19% YoY
Ashok Leyland spurts on launching India's first 4-axle Truck
Ashok Leyland launches India's first 4-axle 8x2 DTLA Truck(14-wheeler) - AVTR 120
Ashok Leyland to induct e-buses of transportation of its employees
Ashok Leyland spurts 30% in ten days
-
Ashok Leyland gained 3.35% to Rs 117.25 after the company's total sales (domestic+exports) stood at 17,231 units in March 2021, up 710% over 2126 units sold in March 2020.
The company's total domestic sales surged 809% to 15,761 units in March 2021 compared with 1,734 units in March 2020.
Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.
The company's consolidated net profit tanked 32.9% to Rs 38.32 crore on a 15.2% rise in net sales to Rs 5,928.15 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU